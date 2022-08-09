Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke team up to Do Revenge in new trailer

When teenage girls set their minds to something, there's no stopping them. And for Drea (Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (Maya Hawke), the one thing they want more than anything... is revenge.

Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming film Do Revenge, which pairs up Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Stranger Things' Maya Hawke as our teen duo. As the logline reads, "After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl) team up to go after each other's tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls."

Written by Celeste Ballard and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the film is also directed by Robinson, who's no stranger to revenge stories: She was the mastermind behind the short-lived MTV series Sweet/Vicious about a pair of friends working together to target sexual predators on their college campus. Robinson then went on to direct the breakup romantic comedy Someone Great at Netflix in 2019 and most recently, co-wrote Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Taika Waititi.

DO REVENGE Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes in 'Do Revenge' | Credit: Kim Simms/Netflix

In the trailer, viewers watch as Drea is "absolutely destroyed" after her "perfect boyfriend" shares some very sensitive, very personal content with the entire school. And when she meets up with Eleanor, who's seeking some revenge of her own, they decide to help each other out. As Drea says in the trailer, "We should team up and do each other's revenge!" Together, they try to take down their bullies.

In addition to Mendes and Hawke, Do Revenge stars Austin Abrams, Rish Shah, Talia Ryder, Ava Capri, Jonathan Daviss, Maia Reficco, Paris Berelc, Alisha Boe, and Sophie Turner. The film will be released on Friday, Sept. 16 on Netflix.

Watch the full trailer below: