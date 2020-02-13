Dev Patel navigates Dickensian London in The Personal History of David Copperfield trailer

Thursday was a big day for Dev Patel movie trailers. Hours after a first look at A24’s The Green Knight, Searchlight Pictures released the first full trailer for The Personal History of David Copperfield, which casts Patel as the titular Dickensian protagonist navigating the pitfalls of 19th-century England.

Directed by Armando Ianucci, The Personal History of David Copperfield seems like a far step from the political satire of Veep. There are hardly any political machinations to be seen here, though there is plenty of slapstick farce. The scene in which a group of men gradually tell David that his mother has died is definitely reminiscent of Ianucci’s previous film, The Death of Stalin, where a group of Soviet bureaucrats spend quite a lot of time hilariously reckoning with their dear leader’s death.

Made desperate by his mother’s death, David reaches out to his wealthy aunt Betsey Trotwood (Tilda Swinton) and attempts to make a good life for himself. As one character tells him, “you had nothing, then you had something, now you’ve got nothing again. So stands you’ll have something again.” In addition to Patel and Swinton, the cast includes Peter Capaldi, Hugh Laurie, Ben Whishaw, and more.

The Personal History of David Copperfield does not yet have a release date, but watch the trailer above and check out the very colorful poster below.

