Excuse my tardiness, but did anyone else not realize until just now that Lucas Black, a.k.a. Sean, was in the Fast & Furious 9 trailer?

To be fair to me, the release of the trailer last Friday was an emotional rollercoaster. John Cena is playing Dom’s brother! Charlize Theron has a new haircut!! Helen Mirren is finally behind the wheel of a car!!! Han is alive!!!! And maybe even more in my defense is that Sean’s appearance is literally buried. It’s actually laughable how briefly he’s shown, as evidenced in this oh-so-perfect GIF below.

To recap: Black played Sean, the main protagonist in 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. He was a troubled teen/gifted driver who was sent to live with his absentee dad in Tokyo. It’s there where he met a new crew, which included Twinkie (Bow Wow), Han (Sung Kang), and Earl (Jason Tobin), who also returned in the Fast 9 trailer, somehow scoring more face-time than Sean. In Furious 7, Sean would return when the nonlinear timeline caught back up to the end of Tokyo Drift and Dom (Vin Diesel) comes to see Sean after the death of Han.

Well, it turns out that Han isn’t dead! And somehow Sean factors into the Fast 9 story, with the trailer showing him and Earl unveiling their rocket car to Tej (Ludacris) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson). And Black recently shared a video from filming the scene.

While we still have many questions about Han and Sean’s reappearances, EW did our best to get some answers from director Justin Lin.

Fast 9 opens in theaters on May 22.

