Fast & Furious 9 trailer brings back a beloved family member

Justice for Han!

During Friday’s massive fan event The Road to F9 in Miami, Vin Diesel and company debuted the first extended look at the latest installment in the billion-dollar Fast & Furious franchise, which reveals the return of the presumed-dead fan favorite Han (Sung Kang).

And that isn’t the only shocker, considering John Cena is playing… Dom’s brother!! Yes, Dom (Diesel) has a muscular master thief brother named Jakob.

Speaking to EW recently, Cena said of the Fast experience, “It really is a family atmosphere, there’s a lot of respect for the franchise, there is that expectation to deliver for the fan base, and it’s been like no other experience I’ve been on. You kind of have to earn your respect in so many ways, but once you do you are absolutely, unexpectedly welcomed into the family. It’s been really, really special, and I’m very fortunate.”

No offense to the Toretto brothers, but going back to Han, this shocking development will be music to fans’ ears. “Justice for Han” has been a big talking point online, with many fans concerned that Han’s death at the hands of Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) had been too easy brushed over, as Shaw became a protagonist in the series and earned his own spin-off with Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson).

“I love ‘justice for Han,’” Hobbs & Shaw writer Chris Morgan, who also penned six other Fast films, previously told EW. “Sung Kang is a great friend, and Han is a character that I adore. I would say that the super-arc for Deckard Shaw is going to be one of the most interesting, cool, rewarding character arcs in the franchise. Justice for Han is owed. It’s something we have discussed for a very long time and want to give the right due to. I think the audience will be satisfied and should know it’s coming. There’s a line in Hobbs & Shaw that is right before the battle in Samoa where Shaw says to his sister, ‘There’s things I’ve done that I have to make amends for.’ That line was specifically written and put in there just to let everyone know that he is talking about Han — it is on his mind. It tortures him, and he’s going to get to it.”

Fast & Furious 9 opens May 22. Watch the trailer above.

Related content: