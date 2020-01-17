Daniel Radcliffe is forced to take part in real-life videogame in Guns Akimbo trailer

We’re not at Hogwarts anymore!

The trailer for Daniel Radcliffe‘s upcoming action movie Guns Akimbo is here. The movie stars the former Harry Potter actor as Miles, a videogame developer whose low-key existence takes a dramatic turn when he inadvertently gets caught up as the next contestant with SKIZM — an underground gang live-streaming real-life death matches between criminals and psychopaths. Oh, yeah, and they nail guns to his hands so he really has no choice but to participate. Add to that a pro-killer named Nix (played by Ready or Not‘s Samara Weaving) on his tail and the fact that his girlfriend (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) is abducted by SKIZM and Miles is about to learn, as the trailer points out, that “when the sh— goes down, you better be ready.”

Image zoom Madman Films

Written and Directed by Jason Lei Howden, Guns Akimbo premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2019 and hits theaters on February 28.

Watch the trailer above.

