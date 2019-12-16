Superman: Red Son trailer introduces the world to Soviet superhero

Superman is as American as apple pie. Though the Man of Steel often fights to protect humanity as a whole from threats like alien conquerors or deadly monsters, his national affiliation is right there in his motto: “Truth, justice, and the American way.” But the new DC animated movie Superman: Red Son starts from a thought experiment: What if Superman’s Kryptonian rocket crashed not in the American heartland, but in Soviet Ukraine?

The answer: Superman goes communist. Based on the 2003 comic of the same name by writer Mark Millar and artists Dave Johnson and Killian Plunkett, Red Son explores a world where Superman is a champion of the Soviet Union rather than America — and in this version, you even get to hear the classic Russian accent. Other DC superheroes develop in response: In this world, Batman is not fighting a war on crime but rather a lonely rebellion against the Soviet state that purged his parents. Test pilot Hal Jordan and the rest of the Air Force get fitted with Green Lantern rings. Wonder Woman is an ambassador to Russia from Themyscira. Lex Luthor is the head of America’s Cold War operations.

Most of the trailer seems like straight adaptations of events from the comic, but more elaboration may be in store with the full runtime. Superman: Red Son is due for an early 2020 release on Blu-Ray and digital. Watch the trailer above.

Related content: