Disturbing Antlers trailer teases Keri Russell-starring horror movie

Trailers don’t get much creepier than the just-released clip for the horror movie Antlers, which starts with a young boy feeding a freshly-killed critter to a barely-glimpsed someone — or something — and continues in a similarly fear-inducing vein for its duration.

In this film from director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Hostiles, Black Mass), a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons) discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. The movie costars Graham Greene, Scott Haze, Rory Cochrane, and Amy Madigan.

Written by C. Henry Chaisson Nick Antosca, and Cooper, Antlers is based on Antosca’s short story, “The Quiet Boy.” The film is produced by Guillermo del Toro, David S. Goyer, and J. Miles Dale.

Antlers will be released, April 17, 2020.

Watch the film’s trailer above.

