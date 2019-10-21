The spectacular final trailer for the final Skywalker Saga movie is here. Disney unveiled the promo for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker during Monday Night Football. Watch the trailer above.

The trailer reveals plenty of new footage suggesting an epic sweep amid voiceover from several characters — including, for the first time, the return of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). “Long have I waited,” Palpatine intones as we see footage of a skeletal throne. “And now your coming together… is your undoing.”

There are shots of Rey running through a forest, new clips of Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren’s (Adam Driver) stand-off on what fans suspect is wreckage of the Death Star amid a stormy sea, a tantalizing shot of Rey and Kylo once again teaming up, the rebel team gunning down stormtroopers, and an ominous clip of C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) “taking one last look at my friends.”

There’s also voiceover from Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) from beyond: “Confronting fear is the destiny of a Jedi. Your destiny.”

Tickets were also put on sale for the film at theaters nationwide.

The film seeks to bring about a conclusion of not just the current Disney-produced Star Wars trilogy, but the previous six Episode titles as well. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible,” director J.J. Abrams tells EW in its November issue. “So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

The film marks the return of Abrams to a galaxy far, far away and also stars Carrie Fisher, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, and Billy Dee Williams.

The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20.

Related content: