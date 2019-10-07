Mark Ronson‘s behind-the-scenes work with some of the biggest names in music comes to light in the first trailer for YouTube’s upcoming documentary feature about his life.

How to Be: Mark Ronson charts the 44-year-old British musician’s career as a singer, songwriter, and producer, from helping to launch the career of the late Amy Winehouse to collaborating with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper — both of whom appear in the film’s preview above — on the Oscar-winning A Star Is Born movie soundtrack.

“Mark Ronson is one of the greatest musicians and producers of our time…. It’s like we’re chemists, and then, all of a sudden, [it’s explosive and] you’ve invented something new,” Gaga says of her Joanne producer in the clip, which also shows Ronson working on his latest album, Late Night Feelings, with Miley Cyrus and Lykke Li, while Cooper adds: “He’s like a film nerd, but he’s the coolest guy there is.”

In addition to Gaga, Cooper, Cyrus, and Li, the film features appearances by his mother, Ann Dexter-Jones, Boy George, Charlotte Ronson, Ilsey Juber, Joshua Homme, King Princess, Nikka Costa, Q-Tip, Rashida Jones, Sean Lennon, Yebba, Zane Lowe, and Ronson’s stepfather, Mick Jones — all of whom accompany Ronson’s self-reflective journey on his childhood, working on Winehouse’s breakout album Back to Black, and the eight-month process of crafting his Bruno Mars hit “Uptown Funk,” among other accomplishments.

“Mark’s like a brother to me. Even though we never worked on the other albums, we’ve always been in close contact,” singer-songwriter (and frequent Ronson collaborator) Lily Allen previously told EW of reconnecting with the musician for her latest album, No Shame, in 2018. “I wasn’t feeling 100 percent myself when I first sat down to make this record, and I wanted to make an environment of people I trusted, and he was one of those people.”

Directed by Carl Hindmarch and featuring never-before-seen footage of Ronson at work, How to Be: Mark Ronson premieres Saturday, Oct. 12 on YouTube. Watch the film’s first trailer above.

