Camila Morrone is poised for stardom at the center of EW’s exclusive trailer for Annabelle Attanasio’s SXSW breakout drama Mickey and the Bear.

Unfolding across the beautiful but barren landscape of Anaconda, Mont., the riveting clip stars the Never Goin’ Back and Death Wish actress as the film’s titular, headstrong teenager, who devotes most of her young life to supporting her drug-addicted father (The Departed and Iron Man 3 actor James Badge Dale) in their humble trailer.

Lingering grief from the death of his wife (and an intense opioid addiction) complicate his care, however, and Mickey soon finds herself dreaming of a life on her own terms, free from her dad’s destructive behavior.

Mickey and the Bear received positive reviews upon its SXSW debut; it later traveled the festival circuit throughout the summer, making stops at Cannes (where it screened as part of the Association for the Distribution of Independent Cinema section) and the Deauville American Film Festival, among others.

Mickey and the Bear opens Nov. 13 in New York City, Nov. 22 in Los Angeles, and Nov. 29 nationwide. Watch EW’s exclusive trailer for the film above.

