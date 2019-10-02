New Parasite trailer teases one of the year's best films

Parasite type Movie

Parasite has not yet landed in American theaters, but it’s already being hailed as one of the year’s best films. If you doubt that consensus, the newest trailer for Bong Joon-ho‘s Palme d’Or winner does its best to convince you. At one point, four review blurbs from different publications pop up on screen, all describing Parasite in the exact same way: “A masterpiece.”

Parasite is an extremely tense thriller, and it’s best to go in as blind as possible to maximize that experience. But suffice to say the basic outlines of the story follow two Korean families, one poor and one rich. The eldest son of the poor Kim family (Choi Woo-shik) takes a job as an English tutor for the rich Park family’s young daughter (Jung Ji-so). That opens up a whole new world of possibilities, and the Kim family starts concocting a much larger plan.

Parasite opens in select New York and Los Angeles theaters on Oct. 11. Watch the trailer above.

