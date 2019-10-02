If Olivia Wilde’s breakout movie Booksmart stimulated your hunger for more female-centric teen dramedies, EW is here to satiate your needs with an exclusive look at the trailer for Laura Terruso’s coming-of-age romp Good Girls Get High.
The Hello, My Name Is Doris producer’s latest feature — which premiered to warm reviews at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2018 — centers on two high school seniors who, as graduation looms, smoke a ton of weed to prove themselves to their classmates.
It doesn’t all go according to plan, however, as the trailer sees the ladies getting stoned way beyond their original intentions (thanks in part to a gigantic bong they construct at a house party) as they barrel through an evening filled with trippy scenarios, romantic entanglements, and run-ins with the police.
Good Girls Get High — starring Abby Quinn, Stefanie Scott, Booboo Stewart, Community’s Danny Pudi, Masters of Sex actress Isabelle Fuhrman, Lauren Lapkus, Matt Besser, and Chanté Adams — will be available on DirecTV starting Oct. 10, with a limited theatrical release scheduled beginning Nov. 8. Watch the trailer above, and see more exclusive photos below.
