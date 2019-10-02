If Olivia Wilde’s breakout movie Booksmart stimulated your hunger for more female-centric teen dramedies, EW is here to satiate your needs with an exclusive look at the trailer for Laura Terruso’s coming-of-age romp Good Girls Get High.

The Hello, My Name Is Doris producer’s latest feature — which premiered to warm reviews at the Los Angeles Film Festival in 2018 — centers on two high school seniors who, as graduation looms, smoke a ton of weed to prove themselves to their classmates.

Image zoom Nicole Wilder/2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

It doesn’t all go according to plan, however, as the trailer sees the ladies getting stoned way beyond their original intentions (thanks in part to a gigantic bong they construct at a house party) as they barrel through an evening filled with trippy scenarios, romantic entanglements, and run-ins with the police.

Good Girls Get High — starring Abby Quinn, Stefanie Scott, Booboo Stewart, Community’s Danny Pudi, Masters of Sex actress Isabelle Fuhrman, Lauren Lapkus, Matt Besser, and Chanté Adams — will be available on DirecTV starting Oct. 10, with a limited theatrical release scheduled beginning Nov. 8. Watch the trailer above, and see more exclusive photos below.

Image zoom Nicole Wilder/2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Image zoom Nicole Wilder/2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

