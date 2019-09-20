Scream, Queen! trailer teases real-life drama behind A Nightmare on Elm Street 2

When Mark Patton signed on to star in the 1985 horror sequel A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge, he hoped the movie would propel him to Hollywood stardom. Instead, the film’s gay subtext — or text, really — effectively derailed the then-closeted actor’s career. Now the new documentary Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street tracks Patton as he travels to horror conventions and attempts to embrace his legacy as the genre’s first male “scream queen.” It also follows him as he meets with the cast and crew of A Nightmare on Elm Street 2, including Robert Rusler, Kim Myers, Clu Gulager, and Freddy Krueger himself, Robert Englund.

“We are very excited to share this story,” Tyler Jensen, who co-directed the documentary with Roman Chimienti, said in a statement. “Mark’s tale speaks to all of us who have had to fight to be who we are.”

Scream, Queen! will make its U.S. premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 22. Watch the new trailer above, and check out the poster below.

Image zoom Matt Ryan Tobin/The End Productions

