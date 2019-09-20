Sam Worthington finds himself having pretty much the worst day imaginable in the upcoming Netflix thriller Fractured — and EW has an exclusive look at the trailer.

“It’s about a guy — a father, husband, family man — who’s on a road trip back from the holiday weekend with his wife and young daughter,” director Brad Anderson (Session 9, The Machinist) tells EW. “They stop at a gas station, and the daughter has an accident and hurts herself, breaks her arm. They go off to a local hospital in a remote part of the Midwest, and she goes down with her mother to get an MRI, and not so long after that our hero learns that his wife and daughter are missing. It’s really about a man who is searching for his lost family at this spooky hospital.”

Releasing Oct. 11, Fractured costars Lily Rabe, Stephen Tobolowsky, Lucy Capri, and Adjoa Andoh. Watch the trailer above, and check out the poster below.

Image zoom Netflix

