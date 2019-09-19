Blake Lively is out for revenge in first The Rhythm Section trailer

Blake Lively is out for revenge in an array of wigs.

In the first trailer for the upcoming British-American action thriller The Rhythm Section, Lively plays Stephanie Patrick, a woman who goes on a rampage to avenge her family after they’re killed in a plane bombing. Adding to her anguish is the fact that she herself was supposed to be on the flight that took the lives of her loved ones. On learning the truth about the crash — it wasn’t accidental — Stephanie goes on a mission to track down those responsible, assuming the identity of an assassin (with the help of a wig or two and an odd accent) and, from the looks of the trailer, leaving a whole lot of destruction and mess in her wake.

Directed by Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Skeleton Twins) The Rhythm Section also stars Jude Law, Sterling K. Brown and Max Casella. The movie was initially set for release in February of 2019 before being pushed back twice to November and now January 2020. Production was temporarily paused while Lively recovered from a hand injury she suffered while performing a stunt in December.

The Rhythm Section hits theaters January 31, 2020. Watch the trailer above.

Related content:

