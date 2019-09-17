Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is dying to meet you in teaser trailer for The Mortuary Collection

In horror anthology film The Mortuary Collection, a young girl attends a funeral in an old mortuary and stumbles upon a secret room full of curiosities where she meets the towering, ominous mortician. He guides her through his collection, sharing four stories of wild, unique, and memorable deaths from the 1950s through the 1980s. A ‘50s housewife struggles with a mysterious presence in her bathroom; a ‘60s college boy gets a taste of his own fraternizing medicine; and a ‘70s husband makes some tough decisions about his wife — all culminating in the ‘80s-set The Babysitter Murders.

The Mortuary Collection is the debut feature from filmmaker Ryan Spindell and stars Clancy Brown, Caitlin Fisher, Christine Kilmer, and Jacob Elordi from Euphoria, among others. The film features prosthetics designed by legendary Academy Award-nominated effects artist Alec Gillis, whose many credits include Aliens and Starship Troopers.

The Mortuary Collection will receive its world premiere on Sept. 21 at this year’s Fantastic Fest in Austin, TX.

Exclusively watch the trailer for The Mortuary Collection above.

