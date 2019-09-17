In the new Netflix horror film In the Tall Grass, siblings Becky and Cal hear the cries of a young boy lost within a field of tall grass. When they venture in to rescue him, they find themselves ensnared by a sinister force that quickly disorients and separates them.

Cut off from the world and unable to escape the field’s tightening grip, they soon discover that the only thing worse than getting lost is being found. There may be no way out — and something evil lurks within.

In the Tall Grass is written and directed by Vincenzo Natali (Cube, Splice), based on the novella by Stephen King and Joe Hill. The film stars Harrison Gilbertson, Laysla De Oliveira, Avery Whitted, Will Buie Jr., Rachel Wilson, and Patrick Wilson. In the Tall Grass is produced by Steven Hoban, Mark Smith, Jimmy Miller, and M. Riley.

In the Tall Grass is released Oct. 4. Watch the trailer for the film above.

