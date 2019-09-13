Shakira makes emotional return to singing in El Dorado concert documentary trailer

Following her “nightmare” ordeal in postponing her first world tour in nearly six years, global superstar Shakira chronicles her triumphant return to the stage in the debut trailer for her upcoming concert documentary Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour.

The clip features on-stage and behind-the-scenes footage from the 42-year-old’s El Dorado world tour, which saw the Colombian singer supporting her 11th studio album by visiting 22 countries to perform for nearly a million fans throughout the second half of 2018.

Shakira was initially set to tour El Dorado throughout late 2017, though a vocal hemorrhage forced her to reschedule the traveling concert series.

“Towards the end of October…. in the home stretch of my rehearsals, I felt a strange hoarseness that impeded my singing. The doctors, upon examination, detected that I had suffered a hemorrhage on my right vocal cord,” Shakira wrote in a November 2017 statement on Instagram. “I then went on vocal rest as recommended by the specialists in an attempt to recover in time for my first show in Cologne. Unfortunately the hemorrhage doesn’t appear to have reabsorbed and my nightmare continues. At the moment I find myself in a difficult battle as I try to fully recover.”

The film — directed by Shakira and James Merryman — was predominantly shot at the icon’s August 2018 performance at The Forum in Los Angeles, with further footage captured throughout U.S., Europe, and Latin America legs of the massive tour, which reportedly grossed roughly $75 million throughout its run.

Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour debuts Nov. 13 at 2,000 locations around the world for a one-night theatrical event. Encore screenings are scheduled for Nov. 17 in select locations. Tickets and screening information are available on the film’s website.

