Daniel Kaluuya is in love and on the run in powerful new Queen & Slim trailer

“I’m tired of playing it safe. I want to ride-or-die.”

That’s the mindset for Oscar-nominee Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) in the powerful new Queen & Slim trailer.

The film from writer Lena Waithe (Master of None) and director Melina Matsoukas (Insecure, Beyoncé’s “Formation”) follows a black man (Kaluuya) and woman (Jodie Turner-Smith), who go on the run after a first date ends with them killing a police officer in self-defense. With the incident turning into a viral sensation, the duo, now deemed the “black Bonnie and Clyde,” become a symbol of terror and pain for many around the country. “Y’all really gave us something to believe in,” one of their admirers tells them.

Queen & Slim, which also stars Bokeem Woodbine and Chloë Sevigny, hits theaters on Nov. 27.

Watch the trailer above.

