A boat trip goes horribly wrong in trailer for horror movie Harpoon

Movie boat trips have a habit of going catastrophically awry. Just ask the wife of a certain character in Quentin Tarantino’s recent Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Or, for that matter, check out the new trailer for Harpoon (out Oct. 4).

In the film, three best friends find themselves stranded on a yacht in the middle of the ocean desperate for survival. With plenty of alcohol and very little food and water, emotions run high and their delusions become a reality. As the days stretch on and death seems inevitable, their terrifying truths float to the surface.

Harpoon is directed by Rob Grant and stars Munro Chambers (Turbo Kid), Emily Tyra (Code Black), and Christopher Gray (The Mist). The movie is narrated by Brett Gelman (Fleabag, Stranger Things).

Epic Pictures’ genre label Dread is releasing Harpoon in theaters, Oct. 4, and the movie will be available on Blu-ray and TVOD from Oct. 8. Watch the film’s new trailer above.

