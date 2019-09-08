Check in to see the new trailer for Shining sequel Doctor Sleep

Doctor Sleep (Movie) 11/08/19 type Movie Genre Horror

Has It Chapter Two left you hankering for more Stephen King on the big screen? Good news! The Ewan McGregor-starring adaptation of Doctor Sleep — Uncle Steve’s 2013 sequel to his horror classic, The Shining — arrives in cinemas Nov. 8 and and the movie’s latest trailer has just been released.

Set 40 years after the events of The Shining, the film stars McGregor as the grown-up Danny Torrance who encounters a teenager named Abra (Kyliegh Curran) with her own powerful extrasensory gift known as the “shine.” Rebecca Ferguson plays Rose the Hat, the leader of a group called The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality. In addition to adapting King’s book, director Mike Flanagan’s film visually references Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 adaptation of The Shining, but the filmmaker also insists this tale is also “its own thing.”

“The more we talk about King, and we talk about Kubrick, and The Shining — absolutely that’s a big and exciting part of this for us,” said Flanagan at a presentation of the movie’s previous trailer earlier in the summer. “But the story that we’re telling primarily is its own thing. It has everything to do with Dan and with Abra. In the same way that Dan the character is kind of permanently influenced and altered by the events of The Shining, so is our movie to an extent, but the divide is also just as great. He’s decades removed from those events, and so are we. So, while it’s definitely an element of the movie that we’re making, the heart and soul of the movie, and the reason we wanted to make it at all, was really about this new story between Dan and Abra. It’s unavoidably connected to that, but it is its own thing… While it definitely celebrates The Shining in a wonderful way, this is our story, and it’s Dan’s story. That’s the most important thing.”

Watch the new trailer for Doctor Sleep above.

