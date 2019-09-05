Black Christmas trailer teases a homicidal holiday season for Imogen Poots

The festive season has come early today for horror fans with the release of the first trailer for the Blumhouse-produced remake of the much-loved, Margot Kidder-starring 1974 film, Black Christmas.

This new version (out Dec. 13) is directed by Sophia Takal (Always Shine), from a script she wrote with April Wolfe. It stars Imogen Poots (28 Weeks Later, Green Room), Aleyse Shannon (Charmed), Brittany O’Grady (Star), Lily Donoghue (The Goldbergs, Jane the Virgin), and Caleb Eberhardt (Broadway’s Choir Boy).

Black Christmas is set during the holidays at Hawthorne College, where, one by one, sorority girls are being killed by an unknown stalker. But the killer is about to discover that this generation’s young women aren’t willing to become hapless victims as they mount a fight to the finish.

The original Black Christmas was directed by Bob Clark, who also made 1983’s A Christmas Story. A previous remake of the movie was released in 2006.

Watch the trailer for Black Christmas above.

