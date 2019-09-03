In the new horror film The Curse of Buckout Road (out Sept. 27), a college class project on modern mythology turns deadly when a trio of students and an on-leave soldier discover a series of horrific urban legends surrounding the titular thoroughfare may actually be true. The deeper they dig into the road’s dark history, the more dangerous their quest becomes, as they encounter witches burning at the stake, backwoods killers, and an unstoppable stalker.

The Curse of Buckout Road stars Evan Ross (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay), Henry Czerny (Ready or Not, Mission: Impossible), Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Wynonna Earp, Avengers: Age Of Ultron), Colm Feore (The Prodigy, Thor), and Danny Glover (Saw, the Lethal Weapon series, Jumanji: The Next Level). The film is written and directed by actor-turned-filmmaker Matthew Currie Holmes.

Vertical Entertainment is releasing The Curse of Buckout Road on Sept. 27 in cinemas and VOD.

Watch EW’s exclusive trailer for the movie, above.

