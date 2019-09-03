The prolific Japanese director Takashi Miike is still best known for his 1999 horror film Audition, a movie with such a fearsome reputation that some diehard terror fans (myself included) are still waiting for the right loin-girding moment to actually watch it.

But Miike has worked in an array of genres while overseeing some 100 movies and TV shows. His latest film, First Love, is a comedy-crime thriller — albeit an extreme one at times, judging by its trailer.

When a duplicitous scheme by the low-level yakuza Kase (Shota Sometani) goes wrong, a terminally ill boxer, Leo (Masataka Kubota), and a disturbed, drug-addicted call girl, Monica (Sakurako Konishi), find themselves innocently caught in the crosshairs of two warring gangs. Over the course of the night, the two fall passionately in love, while a hail of bullets and blood fall in the background.

First Love is screening at the Toronto International Film Festival and at Fantastic Fest, and will hit theaters Sept. 27. You can watch the trailer exclusively above, and see the poster below.

Image zoom

