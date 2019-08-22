A Siri-like assistant hilariously controls Adam Devine's life in Jexi trailer

Everyone uses virtual assistants like Siri and Alexa these days, but only Adam Devine has a phone that roasts him by saying things like “You look like you could use a salad.”

In the upcoming comedy Jexi — which just released its trailer — Devine plays Phil, a guy whose sassy A.I. (voiced by Rose Byrne) could provide just the push he needs. After all, Phil has no friends, writes top-10 lists for work, and has a non-existent love life. He stumbles upon Jexi’s services when he’s forced to upgrade his phone, and soon the artificially intelligent life coach and cheerleader helps him get his act together.

But as Phil becomes less dependent on his phone, Jexi morphs into a nightmare determined to keep Phil all to herself, even if it means ruining his chances of finding success.

Jexi also stars Alexandra Shipp, Ron Funches, Charlyne Yi, Wanda Sykes, Justin Hartley, Kid Cudi, and Michael Peña. The film is written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore (The Hangover, Bad Moms).

Jexi opens Oct. 11. Watch the new trailer above.

