Isabelle Huppert, Marisa Tomei bond in Portugal in moving Frankie trailer

When Isabelle Huppert beckons, you come; That’s exactly what happens to Marisa Tomei, Greg Kinnear, and Brendan Gleeson in the subtly moving trailer for their upcoming Ira Sachs-directed drama Frankie.

The clip, which debuted Thursday, sees Huppert as a famous performer who calls for three generations of her distant family (including characters played by Tomei and Kinnear) to reunite in the picturesque seaside town of Sintra, Portugal. But, not all is what it seems, as the titular character plans to expose a large secret after she gathers her kin together for the first time in ages.

“For the sake of this trip, for the family, I want us to have a good time,” Huppert says in the clip between shots of herself removing her top to swim in a hotel pool and strolling along a beach. “Which, for me now, just means time together.”

Frankie world-premiered in May at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, where it was hailed by critics as one of Huppert’s best performances among her storied career, which also includes turns in Michael Haneke’s The Piano Teacher, Neil Jordan’s bonkers stalker thriller Greta, and Paul Verhoeven’s Elle, which earned the French icon her first Oscar nomination in 2017.

Before its Oct. 25 theatrical bow in New York and Los Angeles, Frankie will screen at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival in September. Watch the film’s new trailer above.

Related content: