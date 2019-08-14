The first trailer for Last Christmas finds our protagonists crossing paths in an untraditional meet-cute: Emilia Clarke’s Kate gets pooped on by a bird.

“It’s good luck, you know,” Henry Golding’s Tom tells her. The rom-com trailer pairs up cynical and down-on-her-luck Kate, who works as an elf at a Christmas shop year-round, with the relentlessly optimistic Tom. He tries to bring back Kate’s cheer, and in the process, discovers a deeper side to her that very few know.

Also starring in the film are Emma Thompson, who co-wrote the script, Golding’s Crazy Rich Asians co-star Michelle Yeoh, and Patti LuPone. A Simple Favor and Bridesmaids director Paul Feig helms the film.

Last Christmas, which takes its title from the classic Wham! track, will feature the music of George Michael, including previously unreleased material by the late artist.

Feig previously spoke to EW about the film, which he called a “love letter to London.” The project, which touches on issues close to Michael’s heart like homelessness, received the singer’s blessing while he was alive.

“The great sadness is that he’s not here to be a part of this,” Feig said of Michael, who died on Christmas Day in 2016. “But he knew [the movie] was going to happen, and that gives me such joy. We feel like he’s here with us.”

And while Last Christmas definitely tells a sweetly funny story, Feig said there is more depth to it than meets the eye.

“We refer to it as a dramatic romantic comedy,” Feig explained. “It’s got the idea of romance, but also of somebody trying to repair their life — of familial tensions and how a family is falling apart and what it takes to put a family back together and dealing with the aftermath of difficult situations.”

Last Christmas debuts in theaters Nov. 8.

