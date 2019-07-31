Lupita Nyong'o protects kids from zombies and drunk Josh Gad in Little Monsters trailer

Little Monsters type Movie Genre Horror,

If you thought surviving a doppelgänger invasion was tough after watching Jordan Peele’s Us, think again — because Lupita Nyong’o is back, and this time she’s facing the nigh-insurmountable challenge of herding schoolchildren through a zombie apocalypse in the aptly named horror-comedy Little Monsters.

As the new trailer teases, Nyong’o stars as Miss Caroline, who finds herself scrambling to keep her kindergarten class safe during an unlucky field trip to a petting zoo when a dangerous experiment goes sideways at the military base next door, creating a zombie outbreak. However, the undead aren’t the only threat to her students’ well-being, as a belligerently drunk TV personality played by Josh Gad keeps getting in the way, and Caroline’s co-chaperone (Alexander England) proves to be no help at all.

The zombie flick, described by director Abe Forsythe as an “R-rated Pixar movie” for its combination of youthful innocence and gruesome zombie carnage, is slated for a Nov. 15 release date in the U.K. Neon and Hulu picked up the film’s domestic rights at Sundance, but a U.S. release date has yet to be announced.

Watch the red-band trailer (which contains explicit language and gore) above.

