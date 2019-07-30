GLOW star Betty Gilpin becomes human prey in first The Hunt trailer

The producers behind Get Out, The Purge, and the new Halloween have a new horror experiment in the first trailer for The Hunt.

Betty Gilpin (Netflix’s GLOW) joins Justin Hartley (NBC’s This Is Us), Emma Roberts (FX’s American Horror Story), Ike Barinholtz (Blockers), and Ethan Suplee (Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet), who play Americans kidnapped by a secret club of privileged one-percenters and transferred to “The Manor,” where they are then hunted for sport.

This concept already played out on screen in 1932’s The Most Dangerous Game, and there always seems to be a television series incorporating the general premise into an episode. The Hunt seems to bring a more modern America hook to it.

Hilary Swank, playing the architect of this sinister plot, reasons in the trailer, “We pay for everything, so this country belongs to us.”

Unfortunately for the hunters, Gilpin declares after planting a few shotgun bullets into her pursuers, “Of all the people you kidnapped, of all the people you kill, you picked the wrong gang.”

This story hails from Damon Lindelof and Nick Cuse, the pair behind HBO’s The Leftovers and Watchmen series. Craig Zobel, a director on those two shows, helms The Hunt, which is produced by Blumhouse and also features A.P. Bio and Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Glenn Howerton amongst the cast.

The Hunt begins in theaters this Sep. 27.

