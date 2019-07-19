Jordan Peele agrees: Cats trailer 'fits better' with song from Us 

Image zoom Universal Pictures UK. Inset: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Cats (2019 movie) 12/20/19 type Movie Genre Musical

The trailer for the upcoming movie Cats dropped on Thursday, sending social media into a frenzy over the video’s … unexpected elements. Users commented on everything from the fictional felines’ slithering movements to their humanoid cat bodies (why do they have hands??). To many, the surreal vibe of the teaser seemed like something out of Jordan Peele’s Us.

And apparently, Peele agrees. The director of the acclaimed horror film responded to comedian Ian Abramson’s edit of the Cats trailer dubbed with Luniz’s “I Got 5 On It,“ a song featured in Us. The actual teaser featured Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Memory” from the original musical that inspired the upcoming film.

“I put the song from Us onto the Cats trailer and I think it fits better,” Ambranson tweeted. Peele responded with a simple, “Yes.”

The hip-hop track and its remixed version were effectively used throughout Us to achieve maximum scariness. In the film, a family’s homicidal doppelgängers terrorize them, inflicting violence as they creep around and contort their bodies in all sorts of twisted ways.

It’s not hard to see the resemblance, with the characters in the Cats trailer on all fours, doing flips and spins, and possessing very arresting appearances (e.g., Judi Dench’s cat seemingly wears fur on top of her own fur).

Other users on Twitter have reacted to the trailer:

I’ve looked at a lot of cats in my life and I’ve never seen one with a tail coming out of its ass pic.twitter.com/XnskEXjZax — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) July 18, 2019

What. And how. And what. And why. And what. pic.twitter.com/9xpbBLlDHM — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) July 18, 2019

Oh my god. The floating CGI faces. The inexplicable cat boobs. The giant yet not to scale furniture. It’s more terrifying than I even dared hope. https://t.co/f0J9gs0iZk — Rosie Waterland (@RosieWaterland) July 18, 2019

Many social media users also remarked at the film’s star-studded lineup, which includes Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, and Jennifer Hudson. But never say never — purrhaps their acting prowesses and vocal chops will be enough to win over skeptics of the film, which premieres Dec. 20.

Related content: