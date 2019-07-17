Jennifer Lopez scales stripper poles and scams rich men in fierce Hustlers trailer

Hold on to your wallets, patriarchy; the Hustlers are coming for your cash in one of the wildest movie trailers of the year.

Jennifer Lopez leads the titular band of pole-dancing, financial-scheming, badass bandidas in the first official preview of director Lorene Scafaria’s upcoming ensemble drama, which also stars Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Madeline Brewer, Mercedes Ruehl, Lizzo, and Cardi B (whose song “Money” soundtracks the just-released clip).

Adapted from journalist Jessica Pressler’s 2015 New York magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores,” the film follows a group of strip club employees (based on real-life exotic dancers) who join forces to con money from their wealthy clients in a revenge saga set against the backdrop of the 2008 financial crisis.

Image zoom STXfilms

Amid the spectacular skin-flashing and manhandling, Hustlers centers on Destiny (Wu), a well-intentioned woman who dreams of providing for her financially struggling family and looks to professional stripper Ramona (Lopez) to hone her skills as a dancer. But, her new mentor wants to use Destiny’s charms for something else, too.

“These Wall Street guys, you see what they did to this country? They stole from everybody. Hard-working people lost everything, and not one of these douchebags went to jail,” Ramona says in the trailer, referencing the housing market crash that played out across the late 2000s. “The game is rigged, and it does not reward people who play by the rules. It’s like robbing a bank, except you get the keys. Are you in?”

Destiny obliges, and she soon finds herself helping her new sisterhood swipe credit cards and swindle funds.

“What if somebody calls the cops?” a nervous accomplice asks Ramona. “And says what?” she responds, mocking her victims. “‘I spent $5,000 at a strip club! Send help!'”

Hustlers — which also stars Julia Stiles as a Pressler-esque character writing a story on the group — dances into theaters Friday, Sept. 13. Watch the film’s first trailer above, and check out new images from the movie below.

Image zoom STXfilms

Image zoom STXfilms

Image zoom Barbara Nitke/STXfilms

Image zoom Barbara Nitke/STXfilms

Related content: