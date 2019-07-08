Brenda Song battles creepy stalker in Secret Obsession trailer

Brenda Song plays a woman who’s in for a rude — and perhaps violent — awakening in the first trailer for Netflix’s upcoming thriller Secret Obsession.

The preview (above) follows the Suite Life of Zack & Cody actress as Jennifer Williams, an amnesiac who, after a terrible accident, regains consciousness under the care of a man (Mike Vogel) claiming to be her husband, Russell.

After returning to their shared home, however, Jennifer suspects her guardian isn’t who he says he is — especially after she catches him digging an ominous-looking hole in their backyard during the middle of the night. She then enlists the help of Detective Frank Page (Dennis Haysbert), who delves into Jennifer’s past to discover the true identity of the “new” Russell.

“If that’s Russell…” Page says, referencing the impostor while looking at an old photo of the real couple attending a birthday party, which also depicts a menacing stranger staring at Jennifer in the distance. “Who’s that?”

Secret Obsession — written and directed by The Sandman helmer Peter Sullivan — premieres July 18 on Netflix. Watch the film’s new trailer above.

