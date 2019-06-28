Dwayne Johnson drops a 'Samoan ass whooping' in final Hobbs & Shaw trailer

The Hobbs & Shaw trailers continue to get more fast and furious.

The latest look, one final trailer to preview the rip-roaring stunts in the upcoming Fast & Furious spin-off, sees Dwayne Johnson dropping “a Samoan ass whooping,” Jason Statham cracking some skulls, and Idris Elba in the throws of one epic motorcycle chase in London.

Elba transforms into a self-proclaimed “Black Superman” as Brixton, a cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist in control of a dangerous bio-threat. Here come Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham) as Brixton’s “kryptonite.” These two unlikely partners, ones with beef that goes back to Furious 7, team up with Shaw’s sister (Vanessa Kirby), a rogue MI6 agent.

The trailer, which dropped Friday just after the main trio graced EW’s cover story, takes these friends and enemies to London (where that car chase ensues) before ending up on Luke’s home island (where his family brings that “Samoan ass whooping”).

“What we wanted to do was still be able to lean into the spectacle and the action that you’re used to with that universe,” producer Hiram Garcia told EW. “But we wanted to turn up a little bit of the humor, the banter, the buddy-cop dynamic that sometimes we can’t get in Fast because there’s so many characters in play.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, directed by Deadpool 2‘s David Leitch, opens in theaters on Aug. 2.

