Josh Hutcherson ignites a gas station war in exclusive Burn trailer

Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson turns the heat up on an unsuspecting band of gas station employees in EW’s exclusive trailer for the upcoming thriller Burn.

The 26-year-old heartthrob plays a misguided crook, Billy, who, in need of quick cash, holds up a group of gas station employees at gunpoint. He soon realizes he’s made a grave mistake, however, as attendant Melinda (Tilda Cobham-Hervey) proves to be a more imposing adversary than her meek looks suggest.

After burning his face with a pot of scalding coffee and tying him to a chair, Melinda (who seemingly enjoys burning herself with various substances) and coworker Sheila (Suki Waterhouse) attempt to connect with Billy as the police (led by Harry Shum, Jr.) close in.

Judging by the trailer (above), what follows is a thrilling standoff that may or may not end with a spectacular inferno.

“I burn myself all the time. It’s not a bad thing,” Melinda tells a subdued Billy. “Fire just forces things to change really fast.”

Burn — written and directed by Mike Gan — releases to a limited number of theaters, VOD, and digital platforms on Aug. 23. Watch EW’s exclusive trailer above.

