A first date for Daniel Kaluuya takes a dark turn in the debut trailer for Lena Waithe’s Queen & Slim.

Based on an idea from bestselling author James Frey and written by the Emmy-winning Waithe, the feature directorial debut of Melina Matsoukas (Insecure, Beyoncé’s “Formation”) stars Kaluuya (Get Out) and Jodie Turner-Smith (Syfy’s Nightflyers) as two new acquaintances who are forced to go on the run after a minor traffic stop ends with the man killing a police officer in self-defense.

The former retail employee and criminal defense lawyer soon become the “black Bonnie and Clyde” and “unwittingly become a symbol of trauma, terror, grief, and pain for people across the country,” according to the film’s synopsis.

“What do you want?” asks Queen in the trailer, to which Slim replies, “I want to ride-or-die.”

Queen & Slim, which also stars Bokeem Woodbine and Chloë Sevigny, hits theaters on Nov. 27.

