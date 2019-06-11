Frozen 2 trailer takes Anna and Elsa on a journey North into the unknown

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? Maybe the glowing-eyed water horse in the new Frozen 2 trailer knows.

Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell) and Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) journey into the unknown up North, beyond the borders of Arendelle, when their kingdom is once again in danger.

“Elsa, the past is not what it seems,” Kristoff’s troll pal says. “You must find the truth. Go North, across the enchanted land and into the unknown. But be careful, we have always feared Elsa’s powers were too much for this world. Now, we must hope they are enough.”

According to a new, brief story description, the answer to why Elsa has her powers “is calling her and threatening her kingdom.” The water horse she encounters while trying to walk on water is called a Nokk, described by Disney as “a mythical water spirit that takes the form of a horse” and “uses the power of the ocean to guard the secrets of the forest.”

Image zoom Disney

Image zoom Disney

Image zoom Disney

Lots of new creatures, including a giant or two, await Anna and Elsa on this journey, and you can bet Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad) are joining them for the ride.

Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee direct Frozen 2 with songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The film opens in theaters this Nov. 22.

