Watch the moving first trailer for Anton Yelchin documentary Love, Antosha

This March brought what would have been Anton Yelchin’s 30th birthday; next week will mark the third anniversary of the talented young actor’s untimely death.

Yelchin is the subject of a new documentary, Love, Antosha, which had its world premiere at Sundance in January and hits theaters in August. The first trailer for the emotional doc, above, debuted Sunday night at Hollywood Forever Cemetery before a 10th-anniversary screening of J.J. Abrams’ 2009 Star Trek, in which Yelchin made his first appearance as Pavel Chekov. The film’s Captain Kirk, Chris Pine, was on hand to introduce the trailer.

Abrams and Pine, along with most of the cast of the sci-fi series (the third installment of which, Star Trek Beyond, was released soon after Yelchin’s death in 2016), are among the 60-plus actors and directors to appear in the documentary honoring their brilliant young costar. The directorial debut of filmmaker Garret Price, Love, Antosha tells the story of the young actor beyond his impressive filmography — as an insatiably curious student of all arts, a survivor battling cystic fibrosis, and a devoted son to his parents, Viktor and Irina, who first approached filmmaker Drake Doremus (who produced) about making a documentary honoring their son.

“The first think Viktor said when he saw it was, ‘Anton would have loved the film,’” Doremus told EW. “If [Anton] would have made the film, I feel like he would have made something that feels like this. He wouldn’t have made a straight-ahead movie, [and] Garret made a more kaleidoscopic, sort of emotional journey in his head, the chaotic harvest of finding and searching. It’s not your standard documentary at all.”

Check out the trailer above. Love, Antosha will get a limited release in Los Angeles on Aug. 2 and New York on Aug. 9.

Related content: