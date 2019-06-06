Olivia Colman, creepy snakes rattle through Appalachia in Them That Follow trailer

Them That Follow 08/02/19 type Movie Genre Horror

Olivia Colman is putting her freshly minted Oscar-winning chops to good — and quite spooky — use in the first trailer for the Gerard Butler-produced Them That Follow.

The Favourite and Fleabag star toplines the creepy, Sundance-debuting horror movie from directors Britt Poulton and Dan Madison Savage, which tells the story of a wacky Appalachian pastor, Lemuel Childs (Walton Goggins), who presides over an isolated community’s unorthodox methods of Pentecostal healing (which may or may not involve letting venomous snakes crawl over the bodies of parishioners).

Still, Lemuel’s devoted daughter, Mara (Alice Englert), breaks from tradition as she seemingly grapples with infidelity while preparing to marry a romantic partner as she’s carrying on a relationship with another man, Augie (Thomas Mann) — all under the watchful eye of a mysterious woman named Hope Slaughter (Colman), who’s seen chain-smoking on her grungy porch before telling an off-screen character they’ll “burn” for an undisclosed sin.

The trailer closes with a shot of Hope crying in agony, an unseen figure dropping a snake into Augie’s bed as he sleeps, and several terrifying shots of a slimy serpent wrapping itself around Mara’s neck as she whispers “there are limits to what I’ll let you do to me.”

Them That Follow — which also stars Kaitlyn Dever and Jim Gaffigan — slithers into theaters Aug. 2. Watch the film’s new trailer above.

