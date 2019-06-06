Julianne Moore has a dark secret in exclusive After the Wedding trailer

After the Wedding (2019 movie) 08/09/19 type Movie Genre Drama

Julianne Moore and her director husband, Bart Freundlich, have teamed for a big-screen remake of a classic European drama — and EW can exclusively debut the trailer.

After the Wedding follows a charity worker named Isabel (Michelle Williams) who works at an underfunded orphanage in Kolkata. When financial constraints tighten, Isabel seeks the help of a New York-based media mogul, Theresa (Moore), who offers a mysteriously over-generous grant for the struggling orphanage — the only catch is that Isabel must travel thousands of miles to meet her before funds can be exchanged.

During her journey to the United States, Theresa informs Isabel that her daughter is getting married the same weekend she’s in town and invites her to the wedding. While there, Isabel crosses paths with Theresa’s husband, Oscar (Billy Crudup), and it becomes clear the two have a complicated past.

“Was it strange to see Oscar again? He’s a good-looking man now, but, back then, he must’ve really been something,” Theresa says to Isabel in the trailer. Later Isabel admits that she doesn’t trust Theresa, and suspects that she has sinister motives in offering $20 million to improve the orphanage.

The trailer closes with shots of Theresa collapsing in tears, while Isabel offers a tense warning to Oscar: “You tell her or I will.”

After the Wedding is adapted from Bird Box filmmaker Susannie Bier’s 2006 film of the same name, which received an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film. The English remake hits theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Aug. 9. Watch the trailer above.

