Watch the gruesome trailer for Walking Dead star Pollyanna McIntosh's horror film Darlin'

Pollyanna McIntosh hit the horror big time with her role as Jadis on The Walking Dead. But the actress has long been a familiar face to hardcore genre fans, thanks to her performances in films such as Let Us Prey and, in particular, 2012’s The Woman, in which she played the titular feral character.

Now McIntosh has herself written and directed a sequel to The Woman, titled Darlin’ (out July 12), and audiences can get a look at the gruesome trailer. The film stars Lauryn Canny as a ferocious teenager who, after being found at a Catholic hospital, is whisked off to a care home run by the Bishop (Bryan Batt, of Mad Men) and his obedient nuns, where she is to be tamed into a “good girl.” However, Darlin’ is not traveling alone. The Woman (McIntosh), who raised her, is ever-present and determined to come for her, no matter who tries to step in her way.

Watch the Darlin’ trailer above.

