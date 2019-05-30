Sylvester Stallone is out for the last blood in trailer for final Rambo film

By Derek Lawrence
May 30, 2019 at 10:49 AM EDT

Rambo

type
  • Movie
Genre
  • Action Adventure

Thirty-seven years after drawing first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back for last blood.

A few years after finding success in returning to the role of Rocky Balboa for Creed, the 72-year-old actor is looking to do the same with his legendary action hero John Rambo. On Thursday, Lionsgate released the first trailer for the fifth and final installment of the Rambo series, Rambo: Last Blood.

“The time has come to face my past,” Rambo declares in the intense, “Old Town Road” tuned trailer. “If it comes looking for me, they will welcome death…and there’s nothing they can do to stop it.”

Starring alongside Stallone, who cowrote the script, are Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adrianna Barraza, Yvette Monreal, and Joaquin Cosio.

Watch the trailer above, and see the poster below.

Lionsgate

Rambo: Last Blood opens in theaters on Sept. 20.

Related content:

Rambo

type
  • Movie
Genre
  • Action Adventure
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 91 minutes
director
Performers
Studio
Complete Coverage
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

EDIT POST