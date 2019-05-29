Demonic dress, menacing wig wreak havoc in spooky In Fabric trailer

In Fabric type Movie Genre Horror

Just when you thought it was safe to hit up your favorite Buffalo Exchange, the first trailer for In Fabric has come along to ensure you’ll never look at vintage clothing the same way again.

Directed by Peter Strickland, the film follows a woman named Sheila (Oscar-nominated Secrets & Lies actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste) who indulges in a bit of retail therapy following a painful separation from her husband. While shopping at a posh department store in London, she takes some fashion advice from a peculiar saleswoman who promises that a particular crimson dress will transform her life for the better.24

After wearing the dress to a (seemingly awful) first date, Sheila begins noticing strange wounds all over her body, but the fun doesn’t stop there: Judging by the trailer, the dress seems cursed by a malevolent entity, having passed from owner to owner while leaving behind a trail of terror. (Also, the clerk is not who she first appears to be, as she’s later seen pulling off her perfectly coiffed wig to reveal a bald head underneath.)

“I always had this fascination with objects,” Strickland previously told EW of his inspiration for the film. “I think what started it was going to secondhand shops. You find clothes with stains on them, you find clothes which stink of body odor, you find clothes from dead people. Already, there’s a haunting. You buy a shirt, and probably someone cried having to give that shirt away because it belonged to someone they loved who died.”

In Fabric, which also stars Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) and Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake), premiered to enthusiastic reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. Distributor A24 has yet to announce a release date, but the film is expected to arrive in theaters later this year. Watch the first trailer above.

Image zoom A24

