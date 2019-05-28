Latin music superstar Maluma teases challenging rise to the top in YouTube documentary trailer

Maluma may be one of the most popular Latino acts on a global scale, but things weren’t always so sweet. The Colombian-born singer, who recently dropped his fourth studio album 11:11 under the Sony label, is giving fans and critics a behind-the-scenes look at his rise to the top in the YouTube documentary MALUMA: Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré — Who I Was, Who I Am, Who I Will Be.

The June 5 release is a 90-minute documentary featuring revealing interviews with family and friends who open up about Juan Luis Londoño Arias, the boy who would grow up to be Maluma.

“I’m so emotional to be working with YouTube to tell my story and share it with the world,” he said in a statement. “YouTube is where my fans go to find my music, videos, concerts, and now they have even more reason to visit — they’ll be able to see my documentary there soon. In Maluma, they’ll be able to learn my story — the good, the bad, the challenges, my wins — without filter and in my own words. They’ll also hear from those closest to me, my family, and my friends.”

Director Jessy Terrero is behind some of the biggest music videos for artists including Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, Nicky Jam, Daddy Yankee, Juanes, Bad Bunny, and Ozuna. Terrero also served as director of the Nicky Jam biopic El Ganador for Netflix/Telemundo.

“As a filmmaker, I wanted to do something different with this documentary,” Terrero tells EW exclusively. “Classic documentary films are usually done after the subject has achieved success; three years ago I believed that Maluma was going to be one of the biggest stars of his generation. This film was shot and produced as things were actually happening. The fans will get an intimate view of the pain, struggle, sacrifice, and joy of a modern-day rock star.”

Maluma’s star has been on the rise recently in the English-language market thanks to his recent collaboration with Madonna on two tracks: Medellin from Madge’s upcoming release Madame X and Soltera from his latest album.

