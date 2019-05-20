Evil gets its own superhero in extreme Brightburn trailer

Brightburn 05/24/19 type Movie Genre Superhero,

Horror

Be warned! The trailer for the superhero-horror movie Brightburn (out Friday), which has just premiered at the Bloody Disgusting website, very much showcases the horror quotient of the project.

In the film, Elizabeth Banks and David Denman play a couple raising an extraterrestrial child (Jackson A. Dunn) who doesn’t exactly share Clark Kent’s love for the human race. The moral? “Maybe adopting an alien baby you find in the woods isn’t the best idea,” says director David Yarovesky.

The mixing of genres is evident in the costume worn by Dunn’s character, which combines a cape with terrifying mask.

“I just gave so many notes on that mask, trying to create a really truly iconic horror movie character in the same way that Freddy Krueger is, or in the same way that Leatherface is, or in the same way that Jason is,” says one of the film’s producers, Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn. “Trying to create something with that same sort of feel that is instantly scary [and] plays with the superhero-ness of it all but at the same time is most definitely rooted in horror.”

Watch that new trailer, above.

Related content: