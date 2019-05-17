Woody Allen released a trailer for his movie that may never get seen

It’s still unclear whether Woody Allen‘s A Rainy Day in New York will ever see the light of day, at least in the U.S. (It’s scheduled for a September release in France.) In the meantime, the filmmaker has apparently decided to try his hand at self-promoting it, dropping a trailer for the film on his official Facebook page.

The trailer shows off Rainy Day‘s A-list cast, including Elle Fanning, Timothée Chalamet, Selena Gomez, and Jude Law. Fanning and Chalamet play a college-student couple who venture into New York City for a romantic weekend together, which is derailed as they fall into separate misadventures involving directors, movie stars, and kissing Selena Gomez. The upper-class veneer, Manhattan setting, and awkwardly quippy dialogue all seem to indicate standard Allen fare.

The film’s road to release has been anything but standard, however. Amazon Studios, its distributor, shelved the film indefinitely after longtime allegations of sexual abuse against Allen gained renewed attention in the wake of the #MeToo movement. (Many actors expressed regret over working with Allen and declared they would never do so again; Chalamet and some of his costars donated their Rainy Day salaries to various causes, including Time’s Up.) Allen later filed a $68 million lawsuit against the distributor, alleging Amazon canceled a four-movie deal with the director over a “25-year-old, baseless allegation.” In their response to the lawsuit, Amazon claimed Allen’s public comments regarding the #MeToo movement “sabotaged” their ability to promote his films.

Allen is reportedly shooting a new film in Spain this summer. Watch the trailer for A Rainy Day in New York above.

