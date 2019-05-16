The Secret Life of Pets 2 trailer faces a cat's ultimate nemesis: the red dot

The Secret Life of Pets 2 06/07/19 type Movie Genre Animated

The infamous, most elusive, most crafty nemesis a pet (specifically cats) have ever faced reemerges in the final trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Some call it “The Red Dot,” others refer to it as a laser pointer or just “dot.” It goes by many names, but here, it finally met its match. Gidget (voiced by Jenny Slate) caught the red dot — at least that’s what the cats think. Now she’s the chosen queen of the felines that are all housed in that one old lady’s apartment. But this isn’t the main story at play in The Secret Life of Pets 2.

The trailer shows terrier Max (Patton Oswalt) coping with changes as his owner (Ellie Kemper) now has a toddler named Liam, who Max is so nervous about protecting that he develops an anxiety problem. A family trip to a farm first only exacerbates the issues as he meets a rural dog named Rooster (Harrison Ford) and all manner of crazy-looking farm hands.

Gidget, meanwhile, tries to rescue Max’s favorite toy from a cat-packed apartment with help from Chloe (Lake Bell). Hence, the red dot ruse.

Kevin Hart (as Snowball), Tiffany Haddish (as Daisy), and Eric Stonestreet (as Duke) as feature in the animated sequel from director Chris Renaud (Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax).

The Secret Life of Pets 2 opens in theaters on June 7.

