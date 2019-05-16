Ali Wong and Randall Park endure squeaky car sex in Always Be My Maybe trailer

Always Be My Maybe 05/31/19 type Movie Genre Romantic Comedy

Ali Wong gets a blast from her romantic past in the new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe.

Co-written by costars Wong and Randall Park, the film follows childhood friends — celebrity chef, Sasha (Wong) and struggling musician-maintenance man, Marcus (Park) — who, after previously extinguishing the red-hot flame between them, reconnect after a twist of ill-fated courtship aligns their paths for the first time in years.

“It might be even smaller and grosser than I remember,” Sasha says in the trailer upon getting into Marcus’ car, where they had their first sexual encounter. “You better still be talking about my back seat!” Marcus quips.

“I remember it always being a rom-com, and Randall and I have the same taste in movies. We love When Harry Met Sally and Boomerang,” Wong told EW of laying the foundation for the script with Park, who added: “We had always talked about writing a movie together one day. They did a profile on Ali in the New Yorker, and she had mentioned this project in passing and they wrote about it in the profile. That little piece got picked up by Vulture and some other outlets and it became this letter to Hollywood and before we knew it we were getting calls for the script, and we didn’t have a script, so we decided to sit down and work on it.”

Directed by Park’s Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan, Always Be My Maybe enters limited theatrical release on May 31 — the same day it begins streaming on Netflix. Watch the new trailer above.

Related content: