Midsommar trailer teases relationship horrors in Hereditary director's new movie

When EW recently spoke with Hereditary writer-director Ari Aster, he claimed that his new movie Midsommar (out July 3) is a “break-up” film — an idea reinforced by the new trailer.

In the film, Jack Reynor and Florence Pugh play an American couple, Dani and Christian, whose lovers’ bond has seen better days.

“It’s a break-up movie in the same way Hereditary was a family tragedy,” said Aster.

The pair embark on a trip to Scandinavia with friends Mark (Will Poulter), Josh (William Jackson Harper), and Pelle (Vilhelm Blomgren), the latter of whom has invited them to visit his remote village in Sweden. “They’re a really weird, culty kind of commune,” Reynor said of its locals. “Everybody’s all dressed in white, they have strange kinds of social cliques.” The town is celebrating Midsummer — “a particularly special iteration of the festival,” said Aster ominously — and invite their guests to take part in a number of ritualistic meals.

And then what happens? “They just hang out,” said Aster. “They take it easy and they make it home safe and sound.” No, but seriously. “It is very safe to say that horrors ensue,” concedes the director.

Watch the new trailer for Midsommar above.

