Zombie heads and F-bombs roll in NSFW trailer for The Dead Don't Die

The Dead Don't Die 06/14/19 type Movie Genre Horror,

Comedy

Jim Jarmusch’s celebrity-infested zombie land is lumbering into focus.

The acclaimed filmmaker unveiled Tuesday the new, NSFW trailer for his ensemble horror-comedy hybrid The Dead Don’t Die, which is set to premiere tonight at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival competition’s opening selection.

Starring Adam Driver, Bill Murray, and Chloë Sevigny as a trio of police officers battling through an undead infestation wreaking havoc on the population (Selena Gomez, Tilda Swinton, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover) of their small town of Centerville, The Dead Don’t Die sees the American auteur fusing horror and comedy for the first time in his career. The film also reportedly draws inspiration from Jarmusch’s earlier works, including the neo-Western aesthetic of 1995’s Dead Man and the Samurai stylings of 1999’s Ghost Dog — as evidenced by Swinton’s peculiar, sword-wielding mortician.

The new trailer sees Centerville residents attempting to kill their flesh-hungry invaders, though Driver’s character seems to have the firmest grasp on how to properly end a zombie’s post-life existence: “You’ve gotta kill the head!” he tells Murray before a scene of Swinton beheading a zombie flashes on screen. “Decapitate! It’s the only way to kill them.”

The Dead Don’t Die — also starring Rosie Perez, Tom Waits, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Caleb Landry Jones, and Carol Kane — debuts in theaters June 14 via Focus Features. Watch the film’s new trailer above.

Related content: