Ready for more clues in the case of Bernadette’s disappearance?

In the new trailer for upcoming mystery comedy Where’d You Go, Bernadette Cate Blanchett‘s Bernadette Fox is ready to launch her second shot and dominate the world — starting with Antartica.

Based on the 2012 best-selling novel by Maria Semple and directed by Richard Linklater (Boyhood), the movie tells the story of an agoraphobic, eccentric architect, and mother who up and vanishes, leaving her 15-year-old daughter to crack the case and come find her. Emma Nelson stars as Bernadette’s daughter Bee, while Billy Crudup takes on the role of her husband, Elgie, and Kristen Wiig plays interfering neighbor Audrey. Lawrence Fishburne, Judy Greer, James Urbaniak, and Troian Bellisario also star.

Image zoom Annapurna Pictures

The second trailer gives new clues as to why Bernadette pulls her disappearing act as we see she’s not sleeping, accidentally causing mudslides in her neighbor’s home and generally been missing any creative outlet in her life — and, as a friend warns her in the clip, if she doesn’t create she’ll “become a menace to society.”

Where’d You Go, Bernadette can be found theaters in August 16. Watch the trailer above.

